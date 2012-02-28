(Adds other pullouts)

* Newcastle striker Cisse sidelined

* Diouf, Mangane and Mbengue also out

DURBAN, Feb 28 Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse is among four players who have pulled out of Senegal's squad on the eve of their friendly with South Africa in Durban, his club said on Tuesday.

Forward Mame Biram Diouf, who moved from Manchester United to Hanover 96 last month, Stade Rennes defender Kader Mangane and Toulouse defender Cheikh Mbengue will also miss Wednesday's game.

Cisse withdrew after suffering a slight groin strain in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Last month Senegal lost all three group games at the African Nations Cup despite being one of the tournament favourites.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)