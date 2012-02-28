French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Striker Papiss Cisse has withdrawn from Senegal's squad for the friendly international against South Africa on Wednesday, his club Newcastle United said on Tuesday.
Newcastle said Cisse suffered a slight groin injury in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was substituted midway through the second half.
"Having been assessed by United's medical staff, Cisse will not take part in Senegal's friendly," Newcastle said on their website (www.nufc.co.uk).
Cisse has made a big impact on Tyneside since joining from Bundesliga club Freiburg for around 10 million pounds in the January transfer window.
He scored as a substitute on his debut against Aston Villa earlier this month and was also on target against Wolves.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.