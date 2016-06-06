Egyptian becomes first amputee to swim across Red Sea Gulf
An Egyptian adventurer has become the first amputee to swim from Egypt to Jordan, crossing a 20-kilometre (12.4 miles) stretch of the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba last month in under nine hours.
ISTANBUL An early goal from striker Burak Yilmaz gave Turkey a 1-0 victory away to Slovenia on Sunday, boosting morale in their final warm-up game before Euro 2016 starts in France next week.
Burak found the net with a powerful header in the fifth minute, running on to a free kick from Hakan Calhanoglu, who last week scored Turkey's first ever goal against England.
Turkey, whose 2-1 loss to England at Wembley followed a 14-game unbeaten streak, face holders Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group D at the tournament which starts on June 10.
Slovenia, who hosted Sunday's game in Ljubljana, failed to qualify for the finals after losing a playoff to Ukraine.
LONDON Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of "something special" after teaming up with Andre Agassi for the French Open, former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte said on Tuesday.