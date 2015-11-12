ALICANTE, Spain Nov 12 Roy Hodgson's England have "great potential" but need to be more organised, said Spain coach Vicente del Bosque on the eve of Friday's friendly between the two nations.

England impressed with a perfect 10 wins as they topped Euro 2016 Group E qualifying and will be looking to carry that form into the finals in France next year.

Holders Spain also won their group after recovering from an early reverse to Slovakia and will chase an unprecedented third consecutive European title after their triumphs in 2008 and 2012.

"England have a team with great potential and are individually very strong," Del Bosque told a news conference ahead of the game at Alicante's Jose Rico Perez stadium.

"Once they have a bit of organisation they will be a great side."

Spain and England last met in November 2011 when a Frank Lampard goal was enough for a 1-0 home victory at Wembley.

The 2010 world champions went on to win Euro 2012, conceding only one goal in the tournament and thrashing Italy 4-0 in the final while England were knocked out by the Italians on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Del Bosque again defended combative Chelsea striker Diego Costa who has been underperforming for club and country in recent months but has been included in Spain's squad.

Costa has made nine appearances for La Roja since choosing them over his native Brazil but has only managed one goal, the third in a 4-0 victory over Luxembourg.

Del Bosque, who has also been critical of Costa's disciplinary problems in the Premier League, said he was confident the 27-year-old would succeed at international level.

"We know what Diego Costa's character is like," said the coach. "He is not here because we are obliged to bring him because he has any debt to us. He is here because we believe in him."

After hosting England, Spain travel to Brussels to play Belgium in another friendly on Tuesday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)