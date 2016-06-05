STOCKHOLM, June 5 Goals from Emil Forsberg, Mikael Lustig and John Guidetti helped Sweden thump fellow Euro 2016 finalists Wales 3-0 on Sunday in their final friendly before the tournament.

Captained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden named a strong side, while Wales coach Chris Coleman chose to keep attacking talisman Gareth Bale on the bench until the second half.

Ibrahimovic combined with winger Forsberg to cause no end of problems for the Wales defence in the first half and the latter slotted home the opening goal five minutes before the break after good work down the left by Ibrahimovic.

Striker Marcus Berg almost doubled Sweden's advantage after the restart but James Chester got back to clear his chip off the goal line.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy then made a superb double save to deny Lustig and Erik Johansson from a corner. Lustig, however, rattled the ball home at the third attempt to make it 2-0.

With Aaron Ramsey pulling the strings in midfield, Wales defended well for long periods and broke forward at speed when given the chance, but they lacked penetration up front and seldom managed to trouble Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson.

The introduction of Bale as a second-half substitute injected some much-needed pace and power into Coleman's side and the Real Madrid winger went close with a dipping, swerving shot that flew just wide.

The 26-year-old had another chance to reduce the deficit 10 minutes from fulltime, but he was thwarted by a last-ditch tackle from Ludwig Augustinsson.

Sweden substitute Guidetti outran the Wales defence to fire home their third in the final minutes, with the ball bouncing home despite Hennessy's best efforts to keep it out.

Bale had one more chance to restore some Welsh pride with a powerful free kick from a tight angle but his effort flew harmlessly wide.

Wales kick off their Euro 2016 Group B campaign against Slovakia on June 11 before meeting England and Russia, while Sweden will contest Group E against Ireland, Italy and Belgium. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)