Sep 8, 2015; Foxborough, Mass, USA; Soccer referee Joel Aguilar gestures to United States midfielder DeAndre Yedlin (2) and United States defender Michael Orozco (15) after he awarded Brazil forward Neymar Jr. (not pictured) a penalty kick during the second half of Brazil's 4-1 win over the United States at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 8, 2015; Foxborough, Mass, USA; Brazil forward Neymar Jr. (10) scores on a penalty kick during the second half of Brazil's 4-1 win over the United States at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 8, 2015; Foxborough, Mass, USA; Fans cheer after Brazil forward Neymar Jr. (10) is congratulated by teammates after he scored his second goal of the game during the second half of Brazil's 4-1 win over the United States at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Substitute Neymar scored two second-half goals to inspire Brazil to a 4-1 win over the United States in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The Barcelona striker came on at half time with his ahead 1-0 quickly doubling their lead with a penalty then grabbed his 46th international goal in 67 international appearances a few minutes later.

Playing at the Foxborough home of the New England Patriots NFL team, Brazil took the lead after eight minutes thanks to Hulk, the Zenit St. Petersburg striker who was recalled to the squad this month after a year out in the cold.

Willian whipped over a cross that came back off the upright and Hulk was on hand eight metres out to fire home his second goal in two games.

Brazil caused the U.S. all sorts of problems on the wings, with Marcelo forcing Brad Guzan into two good saves from the left and Willian turning one of his best ever international performances on the right.

However, they needed the brilliance of substitute Neymar to get a second goal.

The Barcelona striker was fouled in the box by Geoff Cameron after 49 minutes and he stroked home the spot kick.

Another two substitutes combined with some lovely football to get Brazil's third in the 63rd minute.

Paris St. Germain's Lucas Moura dribbled down the left wing and his through ball was controlled by debutant Rafinha, whose back heel bamboozled the U.S. defence and gave him just enough space to flick the ball past Guzman.

Neymar made it 4-0 three minutes later when he managed to evade a clutch of defenders inside the box and slip the ball home from 10 metres out.

Danny Williams fired home a consolation goal for the U.S. from long-range in the final minute.

The victory was Brazil's 15th win over the U.S. in 16 encounters and was their last match before they kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Copa America winners Chile on Oct 8.

They then face Venezuela at home five days later but are likely to be without Neymar who is suspended for both games.

The next match for the U.S. is the Oct. 10 play off against Mexico to decide which of the teams will represent the CONCACAF region in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Julian Linden)