June 1 Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine were beaten 3-2 by Austria in Innsbruck on Friday in their penultimate warmup friendly ahead of the tournament.

The visitors were caught cold after three minutes when Zlatko Junuzovic curled an excellent free kick beyond the goalkeeper.

Ukraine levelled after 56 minutes, Oleh Gusyev tapping the ball in from close range following a through ball from Andriy Yarmolenko.

Marko Arnautovic restored Austria's lead six minutes later with a powerful effort low into the corner.

Gusyev, though, struck again in the 65th minute with a long-range thunderbolt of a shot into the top corner.

Arnautovic then grabbed the winner with two minutes left to play.

Ukraine, drawn with France, England and Sweden in Group D, take on Turkey in a final warmup in Ingolstadt on Tuesday.

Poland are also co-hosts.

