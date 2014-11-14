* Altidore penalty gives Americans early lead

* Colombians turn match round in last half hour (Adds quotes, details)

By Rex Gowar

LONDON, Nov 14 Striker Teofilo Gutierrez scored with a late header to give Colombia a 2-1 win over the United States in a lively friendly international at Craven Cottage on Friday.

The Americans took the lead in the ninth minute when striker Jozy Altidore converted a penalty after Colombia left back Pablo Armero handled.

Striker Carlos Bacca equalised just past the hour when he raced across the face of goal from left to right picking up a short through pass from James Rodriguez on the way, swivelling to shoot in from a tight angle.

Gutierrez settled the game when he rose between two defenders to head into the roof of the net in the 87th minute from substitute midfielder Edwin Cardona's cross from the right.

REBUILDING PROCESS

Both sides are in a rebuilding process after the World Cup, preparing for their top regional competitions next year, the Copa America and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"I think there were chances on both sides, we had chances to put the game away, overall a tie would have been a fair result," U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann said.

"But this is what we need, the tempo of the game, the intensity of it was exactly what we were looking for," Klinsmann told reporters.

"Obviously, you want to win, get a result, but these are the games to see our players develop and get better."

Colombian coach Jose Pekerman told reporters: "These matches give the players the chance to compete and go on improving and gain confidence," referring particularly to a new central defensive partnership of Pedro Franco and Jeison Murillo.

Asked about the form of Armero, who gave away the penalty, the Argentine said: "If we consider that he is not getting much continuity at Milan, he had a very good game.

"He was good in his runs into attack. He made some errors, which happen in football, but which we were able to overcome."

Soon after his penalty, Altidore had a shot headed off the line but Colombia looked the more likely scorers throughout, taking the game to the U.S.

Brad Guzan, in the American goal, became busier as the match wore on and had to make diving saves from Gutierrez, Armero, Rodriguez and, best of all, midfielder Juan Cuadrado.

In the first half, Rodriguez was just wide of the far post with a free kick from the left and then a Bacca chance was bundled away for a corner.

The Americans survived two Colombia efforts at successive corners midway through the half before Bacca hit the post at the end of Colombia's best attack.

Abel Aguilar robbed a U.S. ball in the centre circle and fed Gutierrez on the right with Bacca meeting his fellow striker's cross with a firm shot.

The majority of the near-capacity 24,000 crowd packing Fulham's ground on the banks of the River Thames in south west London, were Colombians and created a great noisy atmosphere with their loud cheering and chanting.

(Editing by Mike Collett)