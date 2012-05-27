JACKSONVILLE, Florida May 26 Landon Donovan struck a superb hat-trick as the United States crushed Scotland 5-1 in a friendly international on Saturday handing the Scots one of their most humiliating defeats.

Juergen Klinsmann team's fifth successive win was a sparkling performance against a woeful Scotland team who were unable to match the speed and creativity of the Americans.

Donovan had said earlier in the week he was finding it hard for motivation but on Saturday there was no short of hunger in an outstanding display from the U.S's all-time top scorer, who now has 49 goals.

Donovan opened the scoring in the third minute and then eight minutes later Michael Bradley blasted in from 25 yards out.

Scotland pulled one back in the 15th minute when U.S. defender Geoff Cameron inadvertently chested in a header from Kenny Miller.

But that was the last real threat from Craig Levein's team as the Americans ran away with the game after the break.

The outstanding Jermaine Jones picked out Donovan inside the box for the team's third on the hour and he completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute when his shot went in off the inside of the post.

Donovan turned provider for the fifth with a pinpoint cross that Jones headed past Allan McGregor to make it 5-1. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)