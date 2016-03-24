LONDON, March 24 Wales sorely missed the unavailable Gareth Bale as they laboured to a 1-1 home draw with fellow Euro 2016 qualifiers Northern Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday.

Simon Church salvaged a draw for the hosts with an 89th minute penalty after Craig Cathcart's goal on the hour had looked like settling a scrappy contest.

Neither side produced enough quality to unduly worry any of their opponents in France later this year but it was a particularly disappointing display by Wales who were without their talisman Bale and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey.

Northern Ireland keeper Michael McGovern was barely tested as Wales, missing the flair and marksmanship of Real Madrid's Bale, lacked invention despite enjoying plenty of possession.

Cathcart put Northern Ireland ahead when Paddy McNair hoisted a cross to the back post and the Watford defender fired home a low shot on the turn, only his second goal for his country.

Wales manager Chris Coleman, who has taken the Welsh to their first major tournament since 1958, cut a frustrated figure on the touchline but his spirits were lifted when Gareth McAuley brought down Church and the Aberdeen player got up to convert from the penalty spot.

It meant Wales avoided a third consecutive defeat and kept Northern Ireland waiting for a long-overdue victory against their British rivals, with their last win coming in 1980.

Northern Ireland, who have qualified for their first ever European Championships, face Poland, Ukraine and Germany at Euro 2016 while Wales are in the same group as England, Slovakia and Russia. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ian Chadband)