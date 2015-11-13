CARDIFF Nov 13 Netherlands enjoyed a 3-2 friendly win away to a weakened Wales on Friday with Arjen Robben proving the match-winner as he struck twice with his lethal left foot as they put their failure to qualify for Euro 2016 to one side.

Robben twice re-established the visitors' lead in the second half, after a battling Wales -- who have reached their first major tournament since 1958 with a place in France -- had manfully stayed in the encounter despite being outplayed.

Bas Dost headed the Dutch in front after 32 minutes before Joe Ledley equalised and Wales's Emyr Huws then pulled the hosts level again after Robben had danced into the area to score.

Robben then struck the winner in the 81st minute after racing clear to slot calmly into the net. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)