SEOUL, March 5 A South Korean
environmental group is appealing to Manchester United midfielder
Park Ji-sung, who said he used to drink juice made from boiled
frogs to build his physique, to help it protect the amphibians
from a surge in consumption.
Lobby group "Frogs Friends" said that consumption of frog
juice had surged since Park's 2006 autobiography in which he
said he had drunk it as a tonic, and said they would lobby the
international and Premier League star to join their campaign.
"I do not know if it is just coincidence but after it was
revealed... that Park eats frogs as a means to boost his
strength, the number of cases of illegal poaching of frogs and
toads residing in mountains has increased," campaign organiser
Park Wan-hee was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency on
Monday.
Since its establishment in 2007, Frog's Friends has been
campaigning to stop Koreans killing amphibians for perceived
health properties.
Park is South Korea's best known soccer player and said that
his father had fed him frog juice to boost his stamina.
"If Park joins our campaign to stop the practice, it would
correct people's misperceptions about eating frogs, believing it
will raise their stamina," said the lobby group.