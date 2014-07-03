Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks to appoint Italian Cesare Prandelli as their next manager, replacing Roberto Mancini.
Prandelli resigned as Italy's national team manager after the team failed to get past the group stage at the ongoing World Cup in Brazil.
Former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager Mancini left Galatasaray this summer after less than a season at the Istanbul club, when they lost the championship to arch rivals Fenerbahce.
"Galatasaray Sportif has announced that they have begun negotiating with the Italian football manager Cesare Prandelli," the club said on its website (www.galatasaray.org).
"The public will be updated about further developments."
Media reports had also linked former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes as a candidate for the post. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.