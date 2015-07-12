(Adds quotes)

July 12 Steven Gerrard made a quiet start to his new career with the Los Angeles Galaxy in a friendly on Saturday.

Gerrard had one scoring chance in the opening game of the International Champions Cup against Mexico team Club America, that was saved, but otherwise had little influence on the match that was sealed 2-1 by the Major League Soccer side with goals either side of half-time by Robbie Keane and Alan Gordon.

The 35-year-old midfielder joined the Galaxy after playing his entire 17-season career with English Premier League side Liverpool.

"It was a great feeling," Gerrard told the Galaxy website (www.lagalaxy.com). "It was a difficult game and I thought (Club America) were very good.

"I thought after 15 or 20 minutes that the team settled really well, we played some good football and we got our deserved equaliser.

"For me personally, it was good to get 45 minutes under my belt and I'll keep getting better and better and the more I get used to my teammates, I'll improve."

Galaxy coach Bruce Arena substituted Gerrard at half-time in the game played at their home stadium in Carson, California.

"I think Steven played well, we are going to see how he feels tomorrow and Monday before we make a decision moving forward," Arena said.

"His passing was very good, his partnership with Juninho was good, he won some tackles, helped create some chances, he could have had a goal, the keeper made a great save on him.

"For his first time out it was very encouraging, he looked like he belonged, his leadership was really good, and I thought he was solid."

Gerrard, who arrived in California barely a week ago, is expected to make his Major Soccer League debut against the San Jose Earthquake next Friday, though the former England captain also expected to get some time under his belt on Tuesday in a U.S. Open Cup game against Real Salt Lake.

"Physically, it was tough. I haven't played a competitive match for six or seven weeks so it was very important that I got out there and got 45 minutes," Gerrard said.

"Hopefully I get some more minutes on Tuesday and be ready for the big game on Friday." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)