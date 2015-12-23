LOS ANGELES The LA Galaxy have transferred United States international defender Omar Gonzalez to C.F. Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Tuesday.

Gonzalez, the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009, departs after making 180 regular season appearances for the Galaxy, with whom he won three MLS Cup titles.

In line with both MLS and club policy, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We thank Omar for his contribution and dedication to this club throughout the past seven years," Galaxy head coach and general manager Bruce Arena said in a statement. "We wish Omar the best of luck with Pachuca."

Gonzalez, 27, was selected by the Galaxy with the third overall pick in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and went on to represent the club for seven successive seasons.

The son of Mexican parents, Gonzalez was named the MLS Defender of the Year in 2011 and was a member of the MLS Best XI roster in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014.

"Finding the words to sum up the last seven years with the LA Galaxy is no easy task," Gonzalez, who has been capped 29 times by the United States, wrote in an open letter to the Galaxy.

"I arrived in Los Angeles looking to fulfill my dream of playing professional soccer and everything that has happened since I arrived has been a dream come true.

"Leaving is never easy and change can be difficult. However, this is an opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player and as a person. I will always be a part of the LA Galaxy and this club and you all will always be a part of me."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis)