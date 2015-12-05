BANJUL Gambia have sacked Swiss coach Raoul Savoy after six months in charge, the country’s football federation said on Saturday.

Savoy did not win any of his seven matches after being appointed in May and Gambia suffered an early exit in the World Cup qualifiers after losing to Namibia over two legs last month.

"We have a mutual agreement amongst the stakeholders to terminate the services of Raoul," Gambia Football Federation vice-president Ebou Faye told reporters.

"The coach himself has been contacted about this development and hence we want to move on. It is important that we take a different approach."

Gambia's next competitive match is away to Mauritania in an African Nations Cup qualifier in March.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)