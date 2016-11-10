World champions Germany will not attempt to break a 104-year-old goalscoring record when they take on lowly San Marino in their World Cup qualifier on Friday, coach Joachim Loew said.

Loew told reporters in Rimini on Thursday his team, ranked second in the world, would try to be focused and were not aiming to score more than the 16 goals Germany put past Russia in 1912.

"To break the record is not the aim. Our aim is to be focused, not to be arrogant, create chances and score goals and take a clear result back home with us," he told reporters.

Germany's biggest win under Loew was 13-0 in 2006 against San Marino, currently ranked 201st.

The coach said that while their Group C opponents were clearly a far weaker side, they had tough defenders and only ran out of steam in the last third of a game.

"When you see when they concede goals it is in the 70th or 75th minute onwards. Until then they defend well and they trail 1-0 or so.

"The San Marino players learned their trade in Italy so they can defend rather well," he said.

Loew will be without several key players, including Mesut Ozil, Andre Schuerrle, Jerome Boateng and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

He said Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start against San Marino, along with midfielder Ilkay Guendogan and striker Mario Gomez, but Bernd Leno will be in goal for the friendly against Italy in Milan on Tuesday.

"For all the other positions I will still wait a bit and think about it," Loew said.

Germany are top of qualifying Group C on nine points from three matches and have yet to concede a goal.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann in Berlin; Editing by Ken Ferris)