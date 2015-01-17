Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
LONDON Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben offered a bizarre explanation for a mystery hand injury sustained at the team's training base in Qatar on Saturday, saying he had been bitten by a crocodile.
The website of German newspaper Bild published a photograph of the Dutchman apparently with the fingers of his left hand bound up with tape.
He is quoted as saying: "When I got a ball from a hole near the pool, a crocodile has bitten me!"
The club offered no explanation for Robben's claim, although crocodiles are not a native species in the desert state and being bitten by one appears to be extremely unlikely.
MANAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".