BERLIN Hamburg SV and German international goalkeeper Rene Adler faces a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury and will miss the resumption of the Bundesliga after the winter break at the end of January, his club said on Friday.

Adler, battling for one of the reserve keeper slots in the German World Cup squad behind Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, is being treated in Hamburg. He returned to the Germany side last year after an absence of almost three years.

"He can expect to return to team training in three to four weeks," Hamburg, currently training in Abu Dhabi, said in a statement.

Jaroslav Drobny will deputise for Adler during his absence when the northern club returns to action against Schalke 04 on January 26, struggling down in 14th place just two points above the relegation playoff berth.

