BERLIN, March 9 Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the season, putting an end to a long and trophy-laden career that includes every major title for club and country.

"It was no easy decision," the 35-year-old told, who also played at Liverpool and Real Madrid, told Bayern Munich television.

"But it was the right moment. I always wanted to end my career earlier rather than too late. I still feel good so I think this is the right time."

The Spaniard, who started his career at Basque club Real Sociedad and won the World Cup as well as two Euros with the national team, also won the Champions League with Liverpool and Real. He joined Bayern in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)