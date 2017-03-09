Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
BERLIN, March 9 Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the season, putting an end to a long and trophy-laden career that includes every major title for club and country.
"It was no easy decision," the 35-year-old told, who also played at Liverpool and Real Madrid, told Bayern Munich television.
"But it was the right moment. I always wanted to end my career earlier rather than too late. I still feel good so I think this is the right time."
The Spaniard, who started his career at Basque club Real Sociedad and won the World Cup as well as two Euros with the national team, also won the Champions League with Liverpool and Real. He joined Bayern in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.