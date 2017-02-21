Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BERLIN Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will donate 5,000 euros to charity after making an obscene gesture to Hertha Berlin fans after their 1-1 draw on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Tuesday.
The Italian had raised his middle finger after leaving the pitch at the end of the game and later said he had done it because he had been spat on by the home fans.
Bayern scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time with hosts Hertha left fuming over the length of added time that was played.
The DFB said it had ended an investigation into the incident in return for the charity payment.
"The investigation has ceased in agreement with the DFB sports court. Linked to that is that the coach of Bayern Munich pays 5,000 euros to the Sepp-Herberger charity."
The DFB charity is named after the late Germany coach and works on several social projects.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.