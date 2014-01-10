BERLIN Germany will wrap up their 2014 World Cup preparations with a friendly against Armenia on June 6 before leaving for Brazil, the team said on Friday.

The three-time World Cup winners, hoping to end their international title drought that stretches back to 1996, will take on the Armenians in Mainz and will depart for the tournament in Brazil the next day.

The Germans will also play Chile in Stuttgart on March 5 before taking on Poland on May 13. They will also face Cameroon on June 1.

Germany have been drawn to face Ghana, United States and Portugal in the World Cup group stage.

