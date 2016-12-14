BERLIN Augsburg have sacked coach Dirk Schuster after the Bavarian team managed just one win in their last nine Bundesliga games, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reserve team coach Manuel Baum will take over on an interim basis at Augsburg, who are 13th with three wins this season.

"After deep analysis of the current sporting situation club officials reached the conclusion that there were differences with regard to the sporting development and the way Augsburg plays football," the club added.

"This is the reason why Augsburg decided to part company with coach Dirk Schuster."

Schuster, 48, had joined the club in the close season after leading Darmstadt 98 into the Bundesliga and keeping them up after their first season back in the top flight.

