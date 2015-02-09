BERLIN Feb 9 Fourth-placed Augsburg will be without captain Paul Verhaegh for "some weeks" after the defender picked up a calf muscle injury in the 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Dutch defender had to be taken off after 18 minutes on Sunday as surprise packages Augsburg squandered a two-goal lead against Frankfurt and missed the chance to go third.

"More tests will be needed on Tuesday after Monday's examinations revealed a serious muscle injury," Augsburg said in a statement.

"Augsburg will have to do without him for some weeks. The exact duration of the Dutch international's absence depends on further tests and the recovery time."

Augsburg, more used to battling against relegation, are level with third-placed Schalke 04 on 34 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Michael Hann)