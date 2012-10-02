BERLIN Oct 2 Former Germany captain Michael Ballack announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 on Tuesday, ending a long career in which he played for Bayern Munich and Chelsea and reached the the 2002 World Cup final.

Ballack, who returned to Bayer Leverkusen in 2010 but was left without a contract after last season, had been linked with a possible move to the United States or Australia.

