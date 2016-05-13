BERLIN Bayern Munich, who have already secured a record fourth straight Bundesliga title, will not ease off against relegated Hanover 96 in the final match of the season on Saturday, their last league game under coach Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard said on Friday he would field "the strongest team possible to win the game", with the German Cup final on May 21 against Borussia Dortmund their chance for more silverware.

Guardiola, who is taking over at Manchester City next term, said Bayern wanted to complete the season with a game worthy of their quality in front of their home crowd.

"It is the last Bundesliga game and we want to deliver a good performance," Guardiola, who has won three consecutive league titles and a German Cup in his three seasons in Munich, told reporters. "We have worked for this game.

"It is not easy to always keep winning, keep winning. We are happy that we will be crowned champions in front of our home crowd and I already look forward to the beer showers," he said.

Bayern have dominated the domestic competitions under Guardiola but failed to get past the semi-final stage in the Champions League during his reign.

"Only my players can say what we changed and what we did well. I have great respect for all the teams. I have learned a lot from my players. I will miss almost every one of them.

"I am proud of my decision to come here. I have become a better coach."

Guardiola said he would continue following Bayern and would return to the city.

"I am certain we will see each other again. Oktoberfest, in the city or in the Champions League," he said.

