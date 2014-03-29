(Updates with coach Guardiola quotes, club statement)

BERLIN, March 29 Bayern Munich and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffered a suspected partial knee ligament tear in their 3-3 draw at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and is likely to be out about a month, the club said.

Alcantara, who had already missed much of his first season following his move from Barcelona having picked up another ligament injury in August, was replaced by Philipp Lahm after 25 minutes.

Bayern, who have already secured the league title, visit Manchester United in the Champions League last eight next week.

"The first diagnosis for Thiago is a suspected partial tear of the ligament," Bayern said in a statement. "He will most likely miss both quarter-final legs against Manchester United."

Coach Pep Guardiola told reporters: "Thiago Alcantara will be out for about a month most likely. That is really bad news. We will miss him."

The 22-year-old midfielder had only recently won a recall to the Spain squad after his superb performances for Bayern ahead of the World Cup in Brazil which kicks off in June.

Bayern are attempting to defend last season's treble and become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)