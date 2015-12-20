BERLIN Dec 20 Factbox on 56-year-old Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will take over at Bayern Munich next season on a three-year contract, replacing Pep Guardiola.

PLAYING CAREER * A midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and AC Milan, Ancelotti helped Roma win the 1983 Serie A title and four Italian Cups before joining AC Milan. * He won two more league titles at AC Milan, as well as back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990. * Ancelotti was capped 26 times for Italy, scored once and played in the 1990 World Cup.

COACHING CAREER * He began his coaching career at Reggiana in 1995 and earned them promotion from Serie B. * After a spell at Parma, he replaced Marcello Lippi at Juventus in February 1999, but after a troubled stint returned to the San Siro as coach of AC Milan in 2001.

AC MILAN * With Milan, Ancelotti won two Champions Leagues, a Serie A title, a Coppa Italia and the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup. In May 2009, he announced he was leaving after guiding them to third spot in Serie A.

CHELSEA * Chelsea trailed Manchester United in the Premier League going into the last six games of Ancelotti's debut season in England, but a 2-1 victory at their rivals sent them top and they went on to take the title. * They completed the 2009-10 double with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup final.

PARIS ST GERMAIN * Ancelotti joined Paris St Germain in December 2011 and the club ended the campaign as Ligue 1 runners-up. * The following season he led them to their first French title since 1994 with two matches to spare.

REAL MADRID * Ancelotti was lured to Real Madrid in June 2013 to take over from Jose Mourinho and delivered the club's 10th European crown in his first season in charge as well as a King's Cup triumph. * His second term appeared to be heading in the same direction, with Real setting a Spanish record with 22 consecutive wins at the end of 2014. * Their form, however, tailed off and they were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Juventus and Barcelona won La Liga. Ancelotti was sacked a year before his three-year contract expired.