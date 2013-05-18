BERLIN May 18 Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber tore cruciate ligaments in his right knee while recovering from exactly the same injury in the same leg six months ago, the German champions said on Saturday.

Badstuber, who missed more than half of the current campaign with his first injury sustained in December, will need to undergo surgery again.

"During recovery Holger Badstuber sustained a cruciate ligaments tear and will be out of action for several months," said Bayern, who take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final in London on May 25.

Germany international Badstuber was injured in December after also coming back from a three-week injury break, twisting his knee in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund.

