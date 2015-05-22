Bayern Munich v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Allianz Arena, Munich - Germany - 21/4/15Bayern Munich players pose for their team group photo before the matchReuters / Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich will face Valencia, Inter Milan and Guangzhou Evergrande on their pre-season tour of China in July, the German champions have announced.

Pep Guardiola's side, who were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Barcelona last week, will open their tour against Valencia at Beijing's "Bird's Nest" stadium on July 18 before moving to Shanghai to face Inter three days later.

They wind up the trip with a game against 2013 AFC Champions League winners Guangzhou Evergrande, who have won the Chinese Super League title four years in a row.

Bayern, Germany's richest club with a turnover of more than half a billion euros in the previous season, are looking to Asia's massive market to accelerate growth and previously toured China in 2012.

Joerg Wacker, the Bayern executive board member responsible for internationalisation and strategy, said in a statement on the club website the tour was part of its efforts to focus on China and the United States for growth.

"FC Bayern has nearly 90 million followers in China, who will have the opportunity to see one of the best teams in the world right up close during the tour," said Wacker.

Bayern begin their tilt at a fourth consecutive Bundesliga crown on Aug. 14.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)