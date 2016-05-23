Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Mario Goetze has insisted he will not play for any other club next season and is committed to reaching full fitness in preparation for Carlo Ancelotti's arrival as manager.

The 23-year-old, linked in British media with a move to join former Borussia Dortmund boss Juergen Klopp at Liverpool, has made 11 starts for Bayern in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals.

"I look forward to the new season in Munich and will do everything possible to be in top shape for my first training session under Carlo Ancelotti," Goetze told German newspaper Bild.

He joined Bayern in 2013 from rivals Dortmund and has failed to nail down a spot in the first team under coach Pep Guardiola, prompting Germany boss Joachim Loew to believe that the midfielder could benefit from a move.

Goetze missed Saturday's 4-3 win on penalties against Dortmund in the German Cup final after suffering a broken rib in their 3-1 season-ending league win over Hanover 96.

Goetze has been included in Germany's preliminary 27-man squad for Euro 2016. Loew's men take on Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland in Group C of the competition which starts on June 10.

