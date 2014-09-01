BERLIN Bayern Munich have sent United States international Julian Green to Hamburg SV on a one-year loan deal to get match practice, the German champions said on Monday.

The 19-year-old forward, who was part of the U.S. World Cup squad in June and also scored one goal in the tournament, is among the most talented young footballers in Germany but has yet to play in the Bundesliga and made one appearance in the Champions League last season.

"After the end of the current season, the 19-year-old striker will return to Munich where he has a contract until 2017," Bayern said in a statement.

