DORTMUND, Germany Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola lauded young Joshua Kimmich's performance for the leaders after the 0-0 Bundesliga draw at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Midfielder Kimmich, 21, was used as a defender because of a string of injuries and helped keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the league's second highest scorer with 22 goals, quiet.

"Don't ever say he can't play in defence," Guardiola told reporters. "I just love this kid. He has everything. He played an outstanding game today."

Bayern, who maintained their five-point lead over Dortmund, had more possession but failed to make their superiority count.

"We protected our advantage and that is what is important," said captain Philipp Lahm. "There are still nine matches left, it is still a long way but it is in our own hands.

"We had a bigger share of the game and in the second half we had the better chances to score. We were better and had the game under control."

Arturo Vidal came closest to a goal for Bayern when he hit the post.

"We had enough chances to win," said Guardiola who will be joining Manchester City at the end of the season. "Dortmund had some as well but the result is good and I have to congratulate my team."

