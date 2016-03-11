BERLIN Bayer Munich coach Pep Guardiola is unlikely to rest any key players against Werder Bremen on Saturday ahead of next week's Champions League clash against Juventus, with the Spaniard feeling the pressure from Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The treble-chasing Bavarians, five points clear of their rivals with nine matches left in the Bundesliga, play the round of 16 second leg against Juventus next week after a 2-2 draw in the first game.

But Bayern, seeking a record fourth consecutive German title, have managed just one point in their last two league games.

"Every game is a final 7for us now," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"There is not much space when you play Werder, it is complicated," Guardiola said.

"They play a five-man defence and in front of that four midfielders. We will need patience, a lot of patience and we can't allow them any counter-attacks."

Guardiola welcomed defender Javi Martinez, who underwent knee surgery last month, back to training on Friday but said he would need more time before returning to action.

He will also have to find a way to stop in-form Werder forward Claudio Pizarro, who had two stints at Bayern and played two seasons under Guardiola.

The 37-year-old, who cut training short with a muscle problem on Thursday, has scored 11 times this season, nine since the winter break, including four goals in the last two league matches.

"He is one of the best centre forwards I have ever encountered. I hope he plays but as far away from our box as possible," Guardiola said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)