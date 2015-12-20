BERLIN Dec 20 Bayern Munich and coach Pep Guardiola will part ways after three seasons at the end of the current campaign and Italian Champions League-winning coach Carlo Ancelotti will replace the Spaniard, club Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Sunday.

"We are thankful to Guardiola for all he gave our club and hope to celebrate more success in the current season," Rummenigge told Bild newspaper.

"With Ancelotti we have another very successful coach coming to Bayern. We are looking forward to working together."

Guardiola's departure was widely expected with several top Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the 44-year-old former Barcelona coach. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)