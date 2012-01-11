Bayern Munich's players participate in a training session at Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence in Doha January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich landed back in Germany on Wednesday after a nine-day training camp in Qatar and trip to India with coach Jupp Heynckes brimming with confidence ahead of the league restart next week.

"I am extremely satisfied because we worked very well overall," Heynckes told reporters after his team returned from their final friendly in New Delhi, a 4-0 win against India.

"It was an outstanding training camp and we have worked intensively," he said after Bayern's dominant victories in all four of their friendlies.

The Bavarians, who are not planning to add any players during the winter transfer window, face Borussia Moenchengladbach when the league resumes on January 20.

With only three points separating them from champions Borussia Dortmund and a busy programme ahead that also includes German Cup and Champions League matches, Heynckes was happy to have all his players fit for the Bundesliga restart, including midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"Everyone is healthy and everyone is fit. So we have laid a super foundation and could not be better prepared," said sports director Christian Nerlinger.

Germany international Schweinsteiger looked to have fully recovered from shoulder surgery in early November and was also on target in Tuesday's win with a fine 20-metre strike.

He is expected to start against fourth-placed Gladbach.

"Bastian needs match practice," said Heynckes. "But he has already shaken off the timidity of the injury."

Bayern are still in contention for the treble with the Champions League final, to be held in Munich in May, their biggest goal this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)