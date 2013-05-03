Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben and Philipp Lahm (R) celebrate after defeating Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Bayern Munich have left Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger out of their squad for Saturday's Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund, a dress rehearsal for this month's Champions League final.

Coach Jupp Heynckes, expected to make other changes for the awkwardly-timed match, said the quartet have minor injuries following Tuesday's 3-0 win at Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg.

Bayern have wrapped up the Bundesliga and second-placed Dortmund are guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

"As always, we'll prepare professionally and try to play in Dortmund the way we always play," said Heynckes on Bayern's website. (www.fcbayern.telekom.de). "The physical demands on the players are extreme, so they need longer to recover," he added, referring to his decision to rotate the team.

Bayern have won all 14 league matches since the winter break and are unbeaten away in the Bundesliga this season.

