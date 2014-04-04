Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola reacts after their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BERLIN Champions Bayern Munich will look to beat Augsburg on Saturday out of respect for the Bundesliga but their sights are firmly set on Wednesday's Champions League return leg against Manchester United, coach Pep Guardiola said.

The Bavarians, who won the German title with seven games to spare, drew 1-1 in Manchester on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarter-final.

"Out of respect for the competition and our opponents we have to make every effort and win this game," said Guardiola. "Tomorrow is an important game but the game on Wednesday against Manchester is even more important."

Holders Bayern are attempting to become the first team to successfully defend their Champions League title, but are also eyeing a second straight treble this season.

"We've played them twice and they've caused us problems. It won't be an easy game," Guardiola told reporters.

The Spaniard, in his first season in charge, is expected to heavily rotate, resting big names ahead of the United match.

Bayern will be without full back Diego Contento, out with an ankle injury, but will have central defender Dante back.

"The best preparation for the return leg against Manchester is to have a good game at Augsburg," Brazil international Dante, who was suspended in the first leg, said.

"We have to give it our best so as to please our fans as well."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)