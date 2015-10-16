BERLIN German champions Bayern Munich broke ground on Friday for a new training centre and youth academy that will cost an estimated 70 million euros ($79.48 million), in order to keep up with the competition from other top European clubs, officials said.

The Bavarians, one of the world's richest soccer clubs with a turnover of more than half a billion euros, have not had a home-grown player make a successful transition to the senior team since Thomas Mueller in 2009.

"We have a lot of catching up to do compared to the other big European clubs. That is why we are starting this now," said club president Karl Hopfner during a ceremony on the plot near their Allianz Arena stadium in the north of the city.

"I am convinced that this will become another milestone in Bayern history," he said.

The new facility, to be completed by the start of the 2017/18 season, will have eight football pitches, including one with 2,500-seat stands, a youth academy, offices and a multi-purpose sports hall.

Bayern youth teams are currently using the Saebener street facilities which are home to the club headquarters and the senior team as well.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)