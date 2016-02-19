BERLIN Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery and Mario Goetze have recovered from long-term injuries and will be in the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Darmstadt 98, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

French winger Ribery enjoyed a brief comeback in December after an eight-month injury break, but was ruled out again only days after his return.

Germany international Goetze has been out since injuring an adductor muscle during a Euro 2016 qualifier in October.

"This is very good news for us," said Guardiola, whose treble-chasing team take on Juventus in the Champions League next week. "We will see for how long they can play."

The pair could be joined in the squad by central defender Medhi Benatia, who is also returning from injury, and new signing Serdar Tasci.

Tasci, signed from Spartak Moscow on loan, suffered a mild concussion in his first training session at Bayern and has been trying to regain fitness having not played since before the Russian winter break in November.

"He has a big personality, a good eye for the game and is good with the ball," said Guardiola. "I am happy to have him."

Bayern are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, cruising towards a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title but the return to fitness of Goetze and Ribery could not have come at a better time.

The Bavarians have been battling with injuries all season and are without most of their central defenders, with Jerome Boateng and Holger Badstuber among those sidelined.

