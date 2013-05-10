BERLIN May 10 Champions League finalists Bayern Munich urged fans on Friday to get their traditional Bavarian attire out of the closets for Saturday's Bundesliga title party, with the club parading 22 of their best players of the past.

Bayern will lift their 22nd Bundesliga trophy after their home match against Augsburg on Saturday having secured the title weeks earlier following a dazzling season.

"We are Bavarian" is the title celebrations' motto and we urge all fans to come to it wearing their tracht (traditional Bavarian dress)," the club said in a statement.

In a victory parade to Munich's central square after the game, the players' convertible vehicles will be accompanied by an open-top bus carrying 22 former Bayern players, including Gerd Mueller, Franz Beckenbauer, Lothar Matthaeus, Paul Breitner, Oliver Kahn and Bixente Lizarazu.

Bayern, who lost in the Champions League final in Munich last season, are looking to bounce back in style and become the first German team to win the German league, Cup and Champions League treble of titles.

They have set a string of records en route to the league title and face Borussia Dortmund in the all-German Champions League final in London on May 25 before taking on VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on June 1 in Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)