BERLIN Dec 18 Bayern Munich have extended the contracts of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez to 2021 and veteran Xabi Alonso has added a year to his deal, the German champions said on Friday.

With speculation swirling around coach Pep Guardiola and his potential move to the Premier League at the end of the season, the contract extensions were a signal of strength for Bayern. Forward Mueller, whose previous contract ran out in 2019, was a top target for almost every major European club.

Spain international Martinez, who joined in 2012, also signed a contract to 2021 with 34-year-old fellow countryman Alonso, in his second season in Munich, extending by a year.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga before the winter break next week and are through to the Champions League knockout stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)