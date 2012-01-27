BERLIN Jan 27 Bayern Munich have
apologised for a publicity stunt which announced a "spectacular
transfer" but turned out to be a club promotion on social medium
Facebook that backfired and left many fans angry and
disappointed.
"Based on the many comments we received, there are many
Facebook fans of Bayern Munich who were not happy with our
action," the German club said in a statement on Friday.
"We are sorry. It was not our intention to disappoint with
the new FC Bayern app."
Sports director Christian Nerlinger had announced on
Thursday that a spectacular transfer would be unveiled at a news
conference later that day.
The news conference, streamed exclusively for its Facebook
page an hour later, turned out to be a promotion in which
Nerlinger said every Bayern fan was the "spectacular transfer.
Our 12th man".
Supporters reacted angrily, with hundreds messaging the club
and saying that Bayern, whose three-point Bundesliga lead was
cut last week by a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach,
would do better to focus on football.
"It could not be more ridiculous," wrote one angry fan.
"There was nothing funny about last week's performance so start
playing better instead of wasting your time on jokes."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)