BERLIN Jan 27 Bayern Munich have apologised for a publicity stunt which announced a "spectacular transfer" but turned out to be a club promotion on social medium Facebook that backfired and left many fans angry and disappointed.

"Based on the many comments we received, there are many Facebook fans of Bayern Munich who were not happy with our action," the German club said in a statement on Friday.

"We are sorry. It was not our intention to disappoint with the new FC Bayern app."

Sports director Christian Nerlinger had announced on Thursday that a spectacular transfer would be unveiled at a news conference later that day.

The news conference, streamed exclusively for its Facebook page an hour later, turned out to be a promotion in which Nerlinger said every Bayern fan was the "spectacular transfer. Our 12th man".

Supporters reacted angrily, with hundreds messaging the club and saying that Bayern, whose three-point Bundesliga lead was cut last week by a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, would do better to focus on football.

"It could not be more ridiculous," wrote one angry fan. "There was nothing funny about last week's performance so start playing better instead of wasting your time on jokes."