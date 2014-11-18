BERLIN Nov 18 Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm suffered a "serious" injury in training on Tuesday and was taken to see the club doctor, the German champions said.

"Bitter news," club spokesman Markus Hoerwick wrote on Twitter. "Philipp Lahm was injured seriously in training without the involvement of another player. He is at the doc (doctor's) now, diagnosis by this evening."

The nature of the injury was not immediately clear.

The Bayern captain, who retired from international football after Germany's World Cup win in July, was injured during Tuesday's morning session and had to be stretchered off in a golf cart.

He has been a key player for Pep Guardiola's team this season, successfully switching between his new midfield role and the right back position he played for years.

The Bavarians, even without injured midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Javi Martinez and Bastian Schweinsteiger and central defender Holger Badstuber, are undefeated in all three competitions they are competing in this season.

They lead the Bundesliga and secured the fastest Champions League group win by any German team with two games to spare.

They take on Hoffenheim in the league on Saturday aiming to protect their four-point lead at the top before travelling to Manchester City in the Champions League in a week's time. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)