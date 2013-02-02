Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic (2ndL ) and his team mates celebrate their third goal against FSV Mainz 05 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN In-form striker Mario Mandzukic scored twice to steer Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory at Mainz on Saturday and increase their runaway lead at the top of the Bundesliga to an enormous 14 points.

Bundesliga top scorer Mandzukic, who also scored one goal and set up another last week, struck twice in seven minutes early in the second half to take his league goal tally to 14 as Bayern won their 16th out of 20 games so far.

Thomas Mueller had given the visitors a 40th minute lead against the run of play with his 11th goal of the season.

Bayern, who have set a new record having won nine of their 10 away games this season without conceding a goal, are on 51 points with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, on 37, facing champions Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Schalke 04 new signing Michel Bastos scored on his debut but it was not enough as the Champions League last 16 qualifiers slumped to a 2-1 defeat against bottom-placed Greuther Fuerth thanks to Nikola Djurdjic's last-gasp goal.

Schalke, in sixth place, have now won only one of their last ten matches while Fuerth celebrated their second win this season.

Fortuna Duesseldorf stunned VfB Stuttgart 3-1 with two goals from Australian Robbie Kruse to move up to 13th place and away from the drop zone while Hoffenheim lifted themselves into the relegation playoff spot courtesy of a 2-1 win over Freiburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)