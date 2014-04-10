Champions Bayern Munich meet second-placed Borussia Dortmund with Bundesliga bragging rights already awarded this season but a bitter row over an old loan between the clubs has fanned the rivalry for the league's top two teams.

The Bavarians have already trumped Dortmund by winning the league in record time and advancing to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Manchester United.

In contrast, Dortmund went down to Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate despite winning the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final and are now hoping to preserve second spot in the Bundesliga with five games left.

Saturday's game in Munich follows an ongoing war of words throughout the season that has drawn in coaches and club bosses.

The latest instalment of their off-the-pitch rivalry came this week with Bayern president-in-waiting Karl Hopfner accusing Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke of making up stories regarding a loan the Bavarian's gave Dortmund in 2004.

At the time the Ruhr valley club was on the brink of bankruptcy with Watzke saying Bayern had demanded eight percent interest on the two million eurosthey had loaned out.

"I repeat Bayern did not contribute to saving Borussia Dortmund," Watzke said, arguing then Bayern boss Uli Hoeness was no "Mother Theresa".

Watzke took over at Dortmund about a year after the loan was given and he has been credited with turning around the club's finances, dragging them out of the red and into a successful and profit-making outfit.

He said he would never have done what his predecessor did, especially not in the form of a loan from Bayern.

MUENCHHAUSEN CLAIM

Hopfner, who is expected to be elected president in May, succeeding Hoeness after he was handed a 3-1/2 year jail sentence for tax evasion, said most of the loan had been interest free with the remaining 500,000 settled with the transfer of Torsten Frings to the Bavarians.

"What Mr Watzke is saying is the absolute untruth. An untruth is an untruth," he said on Tuesday.

"Baron von Muenchhausen is a different figure. (Comparing him with the Dortmund CEO) would be flattering to Watzke," he said, referring to the fictional literary character known for his exaggerated tales.

On the pitch the two sides, who could also meet in the German Cup final with both having reached the last four, are not expected to lack motivation with Dortmund having beaten Bayern at the start of the season in the German Super Cup.

Bayern, who beat Dortmund in the Champions League final last season, took revenge in the league earlier in the season and look in top form.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez, both suspended against Manchester United, will be back with coach Pep Guardiola praising the way his side was playing.

"This is the best part of the season and we are in a great situation," said the Spaniard, chasing an unprecedented back-to-back treble for Bayern in his first season in charge.

For winger Arjen Robben consistency will be key as the season enters its final stretch.

"We have to keep our foot on the gas. On Saturday against Borussia Dortmund and then in the Cup final. We can add a bit more to our performance," said the winger.

Dortmund are struggling with injuries but their midweek 2-0 victory against Real Madrid boosted their confidence and a win over Bayern would further tighten their hold on second spot.

Third-placed Schalke 04 host Eintracht Frankfurt while relegation-threatened Hamburg SV travel to out-of-form Hanover 96.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)