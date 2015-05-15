BERLIN Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer is doubtful for the German champions' penultimate game of the season against Freiburg on Saturday with reserve team player Ivan Lucic a likely starter, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Germany international Neuer was injured in their 3-2 win over Barcelona on Tuesday that resulted in their elimination from the Champions League 5-3 on aggregate.

With reserve keepers Pepe Reina suspended and Tom Starke injured, Guardiola has little choice but to hand the inexperienced Lucic a first-team debut.

"Manuel has some ankle problems," the Spaniard told reporters. "Maybe it will be Ivan Lucic who will play."

The 20-year-old is a youth international for Austria.

Bayern, who have already secured the league title, have lost their last two Bundesliga matches and Guardiola said they would be fully focused despite their Champions League exit.

"We are always serious, we all want to win and play as best as we can," he said.

The Bavarians will end the season with one trophy out of three after also losing to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final of the German Cup.

