BERLIN Bayern Munich striker Claudio Pizarro will be sidelined for several weeks after picking up a muscle injury in training this week, the Bundesliga leaders said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old substitute striker, who has played in nine games in all competitions this season and scored one goal, tore muscle fibre in his right thigh during training on Monday.

"This is really bitter," the Peruvian former Werder Bremen forward, who is the Bundesliga's all-time top foreign striker, said in a statement.

"I'll keep my fingers crossed that the team continues their good run."

Bayern are top in the Bundesliga and will advance to the Champions League knockout stage if they beat Roma later on Wednesday.

