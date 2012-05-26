BERLIN May 26 Striker Claudio Pizarro returned
to Bayern Munich after a five-year absence, signing a one-year
deal to boost their frontline, the club said.
Peru international Pizarro, the Bundesliga's leading
all-time foreign scorer, joined the Bavarians, who lost in the
Champions League final to Chelsea last week to end their second
consecutive season without silverware, after a three-year stint
at Werder Bremen.
"We are delighted to have signed a such a dangerous forward
who also has so much international experience," said Bayern
sports director Christian Nerlinger.
The 33-year-old, who played for Bayern between 2001-07
before joining Chelsea, has scored 160 goals in 333 Bundesliga
matches.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)