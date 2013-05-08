Bayern Munich's players argue with the referee after Rafinha received a red card during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has been given a two-match ban and 15,000 euro fine for being sent off in Saturday's fiery 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The German Football Federation (DBF) said the Brazilian would serve an extra match suspension in addition to the automatic one-game ban for "unsporting behaviour." It means he will not play again in the Bundesliga this season.

The statement on the federation's website (www.dfb.de) was accompanied by a photograph of Rafinha poking his finger in the cheek of Dortmund's Jakub Blaszczykowski immediately after he had been dismissed for elbowing the Pole in the 65th minute.

The incident provoked angry exchanges as Borussia coach Juergen Klopp remonstrated with Rafinha which in turn sparked a protest from Bayern's sporting director Matthias Sammer.

Bayern, who had already won the Bundesliga, meet arch-rivals Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on May 25.

